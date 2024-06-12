Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Tarrant County

Looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Tarrant County?

Events are planned across the county for the federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War.

Here’s where to take part in the festivities:

Art Tales: Finding Freedom

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art will present “Art Tales: Finding Freedom,” an event looking at what it means to be free. Some highlights include art making with Colleen Borsh, local history lessons with the Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society and a performance by Maricela and Friends.

Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: 10 a.m.-noon June 12

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Story Time with the National Juneteenth Museum

Juneteenth Story Time with the National Juneteenth Museum also includes an exhibition of artifacts. Families can learn about the roots of Juneteenth at programs in both English and Spanish .

Where: Fort Worth History Center, 501 E Bolt St.

When: 2-3 p.m. June 14

Cost: Free

Arlington Juneteenth Celebration

The Arlington Juneteenth Celebration will be headlined by the band The Sensational Barnes Brothers. The event will feature local artists, vendors and other businesses. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, snacks and beverages.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington

When: 4-10 p.m. June 15

Cost: Free

Soul of Sycamore

The seventh annual Soul of Sycamore Juneteenth Music & Art Festival will explore the holiday’s history and culture with local artists, food, retail vendors and live music.

Where: Sycamore Park, 2525 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth

When: Noon-7 p.m. June 15

Cost: Free

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Free Admission

Free Admission Day: Juneteenth is an invitation for all to explore the 120-acre sanctuary of nature.

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. June 19. Last admission at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Want your event added? Are we missing a Juneteenth event? Email hello@fortworthreport.org with information about the event.

Georgie London is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at georgie.london@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.