Fast-rising choreographer Micaela Taylor brings her Los Angeles troupe to Dallas

Micaela Taylor didn’t expect to become a choreographer at such a young age. In 2016, two years out of college, she formed the TL Collective, which makes its Texas debut next weekend to close the season for Dallas presenter TITAS/Dance Unbound.

A native of Los Angeles, Taylor has met with the kind of quick success that’s rare among emerging artists. At 30, she’s already been commissioned to create new work for troupes from Paris to British Columbia to Cuba. TL has toured to venues including Jacob’s Pillow in Massachusetts.In 2022, she was named resident choreographer for Bodytraffic, the L.A. company she used to dance with.

“I think I was too quirky to perform other people’s work,” Taylor says in a phone interview. “I remember getting a note one time that I wasn’t doing the work quite correctly. In rehearsals, I would do it perfectly. And then when I got on stage, something else would happen that wasn’t quite satisfying to the choreographer. In that process, I realized I was different. There was something on the stage that came out of me that was a little bit too unique.”

Courtesy of the TL Collective Micaela Taylor, front row center, and other members of her TL Collective dance troupe.

In Dallas, her eight-member ensemble will perform BlueNav, inspired by the true story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist combat medic who rescued dozens of his fellow soldiers trapped on an escarpment during World War II’s Battle of Okinawa. Mel Gibson told Doss’ dramatic tale in his 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge.

“I was inspired by the sacrificial love, compassion, whatever you want to call it, that it takes to actually fight for the country or fight for someone else,” Taylor says of 2023′s BlueNav . “That has always been really important to me ever since I started the TL Collective, TL standing for ‘to love.’ Here’s a guy who put his life on the line for other men.”

Tatiana Wills Dancer-choreographer Micaela Taylor, founder and artistic director of the Los Angeles-based TL Collective.

To put her idiosyncratic way of moving into practice, she devised a genre she calls “Expand Practice.” She and her dancers work from their emotional cores to form shapes and textures intended to express their authentic selves. The idea is to use exaggerated facial expressions, gestures and “athletic theatricality” to create narratives.

“I like to combine commercial and concert-dance styles,” Taylor says. “You see groups, you see isolation, you see things that may seem familiar like pop and hip hop. But then it’s mixed with abstract quirky hand gestures and humanistic qualities. I have a background training in ballet and classical forms, so you also see classical shapes and lines. It’s a hybrid.”

An important element is “groove,” a term for the kind of improvisation you might witness on the dance floor or the street as the mover reacts to the rhythm of the music.

“You can imagine being at a party and a song comes on,” Taylor explains. “Someone breaks out into a freestyle dance. They may go to the floor, lean to the right or pop to the left. That’s just groove.”

She believes it’s her authenticity that has captured the imagination of dance audiences.

“I let go and try to latch on to what I’m going through,” she says. “The groove that we’re talking about, people enjoy watching. I love to entertain. It’s very for me fun to do. It’s fun for us to do as a collective. I think people want to have fun.”

Megan Guise Micaela Taylor performing in her 2019 work "Drift."

Even with her success, Taylor hasn’t reached all of her goals. Growing up in the shadow of Hollywood, she has turned her attention to making dance films. Her latest dream is to create a TV series where the characters dance through the scenes of their lives. She also took time off this past year to rest and recharge.

“Throughout my 20s, everything was so fast, and I just said yes to everything because everything felt like such a great opportunity,” Taylor recalls. “It was a time to say yes. I’m still very young, and there’s so much more that I want to experience. But in this weird way, I feel like I need to slow down. I’ve been on the fast track for a while. But I still have that sense of, ‘I can’t believe this. What’s next?’ I can’t believe I’m on this roller coaster ride. It’s very exciting stuff.”

Taylor likes to say her mother discovered her when she was 3, noticing the way she was dancing in church. “So she put me in dance. That just so happened to be the thing that I love to do. And I never stopped loving it.”



Details

May 31-June 1 at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $26-$76. attpac.org. titas.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.