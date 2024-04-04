8 of the best places to catch the solar eclipse in North Texas

We’re down to less than a week until the total solar eclipse of 2024. Unless you’ve been in a coma for the last few months, you are bound to have heard the biggest celestial thing to hit North Texas since the cast of Dallas came to town. The big question on everyone’s mind in our neck of the woods is where to watch this once-in-a-lifetime solar happening.

Sure, you could just walk out into your front yard and look up (with your certified eclipse glasses, of course), but an event this big deserves to be celebrated big. With that in mind, we’ve created a Watch Party Super List featuring of some of the best parties and gathering places to catch the eclipse in the North Texas area.

Here are just a few highlights.

THE SUN, THE MOON AND YOU: TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING AT THE COTTON BOWL

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park – 3750 The Midway, Dallas

When: April 8, doors open at 8:30 a.m., the event starts at 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, but you must register for tickets

This event at Cotton Bowl Stadium features astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with PBS series Ready, Jet, Go! Additional experts from NOAA, NSF, and NASA talk about the eclipse, space weather, and why we study the sun. The actual eclipse doesn't happen until around 12:30 p.m. but gates open at 8:30 a.m., so come early and visit booths and exhibits, which include hands-on activities and take-home giveaways from various STEM organizations. Solar eclipse glasses are provided and food is available for purchase.

SOLAR-BRATION AT UTA

Where: UT Arlington Planetarium Mall, 700 Planetarium Place, Arlington

When: April 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the UTA campus in watching and celebrating the total eclipse on Monday, April 8. There are several events and activities planned leading up to the big event including the special presentation, "Total Eclipse of the Heart: How Solar Eclipses struck fear and wonder into the hearts of people for thousands of years" and an exhibition featuring over 500 years of eclipse history from Special Collections.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WATCH PARTY AT MEOW WOLF

Where: Meow Wolf – 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Suite 253, Grapevine

When: April 8, noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25-$50

Spend the day (and the temporary night) with the interdimensional beings at Meow Wolf. From noon to 3 p.m., step outside, grab a pair of protective eclipse glasses, and watch this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. Guests can also take part in activities like cyanotype paper crafting sessions, shadow puppetry, and space-age face painting. The party also includes galactic-themed food and beverages.

GREAT NORTH AMERICAN ECLIPSE AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

Where: Klyde Warren Park – 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas

When: April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dallas sits halfway between the western edge and the centerline of the eclipse path, making Klyde Warren Park an ideal spot to experience this rare phenomenon. Enjoy a variety of activities related to the eclipse including a panel discussion with astronomers from the Carnegie Institution for Science and the Perot Museum's interactive TECH Truck. The event also features live music from Central Standard Band, complimentary eclipse-viewing glasses and other family-friendly activities. As always, be sure to come hungry because a vast assortment of food trucks will be on hand to satisfy your every craving.



GRAPEVINE RAILROAD ECLIPSE TRAIN EXCURSION

Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad – 705 Main St., Grapevine

When: April 8, departures at 9:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.

Cost: $25

Take a nostalgic ride on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad before the solar event. The one-hour trip departs the Cotton Belt Depot in Grapevine for a quick tour around the city. After riding the rails, be sure to explore the businesses on Historic Main Street in Grapevine. Many local businesses and eateries are offering galactic-themed food and drink items to mark the solar eclipse.

IRVING’S TOTAL ECLIPSE IN THE PARK

Where: Levy Event Plaza – 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

When: April 8, Noon – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Irving welcomes the solar eclipse with live music, food trucks and goodies like free eclipse glasses, festive drinks and moon pies. And speaking of moon pies, don't miss getting a slice of the World's Largest Edible Moon Pie while you’re there.

ECLIPSE OVER ENNIS

Where: Downtown Ennis – 119 N. Dallas St., Ennis

When: April 8, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Ennis is directly on the center line of totality meaning they will experience a longer duration of totality than cities. This makes Ennis one of the best places to experience the eclipse. To celebrate being the best, Ennis is throwing a party where you can enjoy live music, food trucks, kids activities and of course, 4 minutes and 23 seconds of totality!

SOLAR COASTER AT SIX FLAGS

Where: Six Flags Over Texas – 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington

When: April 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Admission starts at $19.61 per person, with various add-ons available for purchase. Free for children 2 and younger

Six Flags is offering a unique way to experience the once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon with its Solar Coaster event. Get your thrills with a selection of rides before and after the eclipse. The rides will pause right before the eclipse, then five minutes before totality enjoy a fireworks and drone show.

