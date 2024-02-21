Dallas City Council approves May bond vote and $75.2 million for cultural groups

Editor's note: This story is part of an ongoing series for Arts Access examining the health and well-being of our North Texas arts economy.

Dallas residents will vote on a $1.25 billion bond package in May, which includes one of the largest allocations for cultural facilities in decades.

The Dallas City Council approved $75.2 million of the package last Wednesday for cultural facilities or a little over 6% of the package, which local arts leaders have fiercely advocated for in recent months.

Chris Heinbaugh, chief advocacy officer at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, calls it a “historic investment.” It’s the most funding Dallas cultural facilities have received in the last five bond programs, going as far back as 1998.

“It ain't over ‘til it's over, and it's still got to go to the voters,” he said. “But in general, I think we feel that this is just a real strong affirmation of the cultural and artistic resources that our city has.”

He said the money will go toward basic repairs and maintenance. That includes replacing electrical panels at the Bath House Cultural Center, roof repair at the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and security cameras and updated lighting at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Zenetta S. Drew, executive director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, said the funding will help maintain the theater’s historic building.

“The 2024 bond program for Dallas cultural facilities will have a tremendous impact on ensuring the maintenance and critical repairs needed to preserve the historic former Moorland YMCA building as the home for Dallas Black Dance Theatre and as one of only three buildings in the Dallas Arts District remaining from the early African American community,” she said.

The City of Dallas cost inventory for cultural facilities reached $133.2 million in 2024, according to the city’s needs inventory.

“One of the things that we have made very clear from the start, there is nothing shiny and new in this. This is all about taking care of what we've got,” he said.

Dallas residents will vote May 4 on city infrastructure projects for the next five years.

The current breakdown of funding to individual cultural facilities is subject to change but includes:

Dallas Museum of Art: $20 million

Kalita Humphreys Theater: $8.98 million

Majestic Theatre: $8.43 million

Meyerson Symphony Center: $7.32 million

Winspear Opera House: $6.6 million

Wyly Theatre: $5 million

Latino Cultural Center: $4.24 million

Sammons Center for the Arts: $3.79 million

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: $3.13 million

Moody Performance Hall: $2.31 million

South Dallas Cultural Center: $2.28 million

Bath House Cultural Center: $1.47 million

AT&T Performing Arts Center: $881,000

Strauss Square: $576,000

Oak Cliff Cultural Center: $450,000



Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Dallas at Texas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.