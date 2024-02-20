Downtown Fort Worth parade celebrates MLK following January postponement

Rumbling down Ninth Street, the music of school marching bands shook the streets.

ROTC groups and car clubs followed as they honored the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Residents came together to celebrate the civil rights leader at the annual Downtown Fort Worth MLK Parade on Feb. 19.

The parade was scheduled for Jan. 15 but was postponed because of cold weather.

Fort Worth resident Valerie Zamarripa watched her grandson, a Junior ROTC cadet from South Hills High School, march in the parade. This was her first time attending the MLK Parade, she said.

“It teaches the kids to be responsible and be aware that, although we might all be different colors, we all bleed the same color,” Zamarripa said.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee walks during the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024. The committee organizes the annual parade.

Arlington resident Tessa Carter also came to support her grandson, who attends Fort Worth ISD’s Young Men’s Leadership Academy. Carter was happy to see the community come together, she said.

Lt. Col. Richard Crossley, director of Fort Worth ISD’s Junior ROTC program, was excited to see the students come together to recognize King’s contributions.

“I feel great about this parade because our young citizen leaders that are in the JROTC program got a chance to not only do community service but also recognize the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” Crossley said.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Residents hold an AIDS Healthcare Foundation sign in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Members from the American Legion wave to the crowd during the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report A young spectator holds a sign quoting Martin Luther King Jr. during the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Junior ROTC students march in the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Members from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity walk in the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report The Dunbar High School marching band performs in the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report A classic car drives past onlookers during the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Members of the Kings & Queens Corvette Club drive down Main Street in the Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Feb. 19, 2024.

Camilo Diaz is a multimedia fellow at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at camilo.diaz@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.