Jurassic Cowtown: Dinosaurs roam Fort Worth Botanic Garden as part of new exhibit

Wyatt Johnson and his family were on their way to Waco from Nebraska when they took an unexpected turn in Fort Worth and ran into dinosaurs.

The surprising find was the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s new outdoor exhibit of 11 statues and animatronic dinosaurs called “Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors.” The exhibit ends May 30 and is included in the price of general admission.

“We were driving past (the gardens) to go to the Stockyards. Our son loves dinosaurs; he saw the signs passing through, and he got really excited, so we pulled in,” Johnson said.

The exhibit features dinosaurs whose fossils have been found around the globe.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Facts about the oviraptor are presented next to its animatronic likeness on Jan. 26, 2024. Each dinosaur on display in the exhibit is accompanied by a plaque about the species.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report An animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex is featured in the “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Jan. 26, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Dinosaur fan Gray Johnson, 5, admires a dinosaur displayed at the “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Jan. 26, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Wyatt Johnson and his son, Gray, look at an animatronic dinosaur at the “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Jan. 26, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report An animatronic iguanodon is displayed at the “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Jan. 26, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report The “Dinosaur Around the World: The Great Outdoors” sign announces the exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Jan. 26, 2024.

Camilo Diaz is a multimedia fellow at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at camilo.diaz@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

