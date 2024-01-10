ART214, cornerstone of Dallas Arts Month, calls for entries for fifth juried exhibition

Artists can now submit entries for the fifth ART214 juried exhibition.

The biennial ART214 exhibition is a cornerstone of Dallas Arts Month, a city-wide celebration of Dallas arts held every April. ART214 focuses on spotlighting artists in North Texas and providing them with new avenues to showcase their work.

Five cultural venues under the city’s Office of Arts and Culture participate in the event every year. The centers participating in ART214 include the Latino Cultural Center, the Bath House Cultural Center, the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Moody Performance Hall and the South Dallas Cultural Center.

Artists who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area or the Greater North Texas region can submit up to three works of art. All media, concept and subject matter are welcome, but art that has been selected for previous ART214 exhibitions is not eligible.

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of five art professionals from North Texas. Artwork selected will be featured in the five participating venues. Entries are due by Jan. 27.

For more information on how to submit, click here.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

