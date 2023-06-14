Fort Worth City Council accepts recommendation to redevelop community arts center. Now what?

For just shy of 70 years, the building at 1300 Gendy St. in the heart of Fort Worth’s cultural district has been a home for the arts in Fort Worth. But the future of the building itself and who will operate it remains up in the air following a June 13 City Council meeting.

Council voted unanimously to approve a task force’s recommendation to issue a request for proposals to redevelop the site that is in need of $30 million in repairs.

“A lot of folks would be happy if we could preserve that building, and that might be a good thing to do,” assistant city manager Fernando Costa said before of the meeting. “On the other hand, it has to be economically feasible, and we know that the task of repairing the existing building, not even to improve it … (is) in the ballpark of $30 million. And we don’t want to ask the taxpayers to spend that kind of money unless we know we’re going to get a good return on it.”

This plan gives potential developers ample space to reimagine the facility that is currently managed by Arts Fort Worth.

Costa acknowledged that this process might not feel ideal to the existing tenants, but said it was important for the city to see what opportunities were out there.

“They may not see this redevelopment idea as a gift, but who knows what will emerge from this process?” he said. “Worst case is: We reject all proposals and stick to what we have. We don’t lose anything in the process. But if we were not to pursue this approach … we’ve lost a big opportunity.”

The task force proposed language that would encourage but not not require that developers incorporate elements of the building’s history and architecture in their plans. Theoretically, that could leave the door open to anything from remodeling the existing building, adding onto the current structure or clearing the site and starting from scratch.

The task force used similar language making it a preference but not a requirement for developers to consider the current tenants in their plans.

Several artists spoke about the importance of the opportunities the community arts center provides to local artists and the joys of being able to see their children perform on stage at the Scott Theatre. They urged the council to either delay the vote or require developers to include community art space and theaters in their proposals.

Ariel Davis, an artist and arts professional, noted that her first show was at the community arts center and said it provides an important stepping stone for emerging artists.

“You won’t find our works displayed in exhibitions in these great museums… yet. To get to that level, artists, including young, emerging and mid-career, need spaces to share their work in person and with the public,” she said. “Taking away this important show space is like taking out a rung in a ladder, making it even more difficult to find pathways into museum spaces.”

Kat Stupka described how the facility has been an important touchstone across multiple generations in her family — from discovering her own love of theater there to having the opportunity to share that passion with her daughter.

“When I was a single mom with a 5-year-old who desperately wanted to be on stage, the only reason that I was able to let them attend theater camp and classes was because of resources and scholarships provided to me from Kids Who Care,” she said. “That 5-year-old is almost 14 (now) and is in the building at 1300 Gendy literally as we stand here speaking, learning from former Fort Worth Community Arts Center kids turned Broadway performers at Kids Who Care camp.”

Mayor Mattie Parker acknowledged the concerns of community members and noted her own personal connection to the building.

“One of the first things I did with my adopted daughter was call Deborah’s group, Kids Who Care,” she said. “(My daughter) was 10 years old, and she’d never set foot in a theater and I said, ‘I’ve got a little girl that has no idea what theater or dance is. Could you take care of her?’ And they did.”

Before council members voted to move forward with the task force’s recommendation and issue a request for proposals, Parker offered an assurance to residents.

“This is just a starting point,” she said. “But as your mayor, I will not approve any RFP that doesn’t maintain as a priority and a requirement … that (the) theater is maintained and you have a community art space. It’s imperative to me.”

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.