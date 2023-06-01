Taylor Swift costumes and photos in Arlington at Eras Tour Collection

The purple fringe dress from the "Fearless" tour. The orange corduroy pants and blue collar top from the "Midnights" album promo. The plaid shirt dress worn during "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions."

Starting Saturday, Swifties can see original costumes and photos in the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection at the Arlington Museum of Art .

The collection includes eight costumes worn by Tay in her albums "Midnights," "Folklore," "Red (Taylor’s Version)" and "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)."

Visitors can sing along to songs like “Anti-Hero” while reading through a timeline of Swift’s life and career, highlighting moments like her "Reputation" tour and when she won the album of the year Grammy for "Folklore." The timeline is color-coded based on each of Swift’s eras, with featured covers from the albums Swift has re-recorded and owns.

“It came with a lot of understanding how much she’s changed the industry, whether that’s country music or pop or kind of this alternative folk that she’s dipped her toe into,” said Kendall Quirk, the Arlington Museum of Art’s director of exhibitions. “Just really understanding how revolutionary her career has been and really highlighting the points that make it special.”

While many fans have paid hundreds to thousands of dollars for tickets to Swift’s Eras tour , the collection in Arlington is an opportunity for Swifties to see costumes, photos and videos up close for $20 or less.

For fans, Swift’s Eras outfits have been the talk of the town. With each tour stop, Swift has debuted different pieces, including an iridescent purple Versace bodysuit, a Zuhair Murad gown, Roberto Cavalli two-piece sets and a cottage core dress from Alberta Ferretti.

Swift’s concerts have been a fashion haven both onstage and offstage with fans dressing to the nines in homage of their favorite albums or songs. Taylor Swift concert outfit idea articles have flooded the Internet with Swifties deliberating over outfit decisions leading up to Eras concerts.

Walking through the exhibition, visitors get a tour through Swift’s career starting with her album "Midnights" and ending with her album "Fearless." Each of the selected albums is given its own space with a wall decorated in the theme of the relevant album. Think wooden panels and an orange corduroy couch for "Midnights," red and black for "Red," the gray and white woods of the "Folklore" album cover, golden sparkles and butterflies for "Fearless."

“It’s about creating a world with textiles and imagery and fabric and pattern and color,” Quirk said. “So really doing that for each section was really important to us.”

The museum also offers viewers a digital experience on an app where they can click into each of the selected albums or timeline to watch through a list of relevant music videos and interviews.

Tickets are available online , $5 for children, $15 for youth and $20 for adults. Arlington Museum of Art members can attend for free.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

