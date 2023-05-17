4 poetry tips from Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo

An 8-year-old. A 22-year-old MFA student. An 80-year-old retiree.

What they all have in common is that they’re emerging poets who’ve visited Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo ’s office hours at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library .

“I just wanted to be able to sit and talk and workshop poems with people from our city,” Zihuatanejo said. “It's line by line analysis, and I take real pride in that.”

The poet laureate said workshops are typically one on one, but poets can also bring a friend and make a group workshop if they prefer. Zihuatanejo said while some emerging poets may feel intimidated by the idea of a workshop experience, there’s a lot to gain from the process.

“I've always said this and I always will, I have grown every time from that experience, and I know that they will too,” he said. “So even though there is a fear there, trust me, nothing but growth can come from this experience.”

Here are a few of Zihuatanejo’s tips on writing poetry:

1. Think about your lines.

Start by focusing on lines, since a line is the single form that is repeated across different poems. Consider the words you choose to start a line and when you decide to end a line.

“You know, poems can rhyme or not rhyme. They can be epic or they can be haiku. There's so many different things a poem can be,” he said. “But the one thing that it must always consider is the line because it's the only unit we really have to work in.”

2. Consider the blank space.

White space is also an important tool in poetry. Poets should aim for each reader to have multiple ways to navigate a poem. Play with form. Experiment with writing with dense blocks of poetry versus lines that are more spaced out.

“A very famous poet I met at one time told me, ‘Every single poem you write onto a page should be at least a single and a half space to double spaced.’ That every line of poetry deserves to be bordered by a bit of white space all the way around it.”

3. Dare to break the rules.

The poet laureate believes rules we’re taught about poetry as children can be limiting. Don’t get stuck in the traditional ideas and structures of a poem. Instead take chances and experiment with your writing.

“I want them to know that they can take chances that, yes, there are rules of the sonnet and rules of the villanelle,” he said. “But I want them to know you're not going to go to hell if you break one of the rules of the sonnet.”

4. Read the work of living poets.

Get inspiration from other living poets. Read their work and reach out to them for advice. Zihuatanejo recommends living poets like Danez Smith , the author of works like “Homie” and “Don’t Call Us Dead,” and Natasha Carrizosa because they are great examples of poets doing daring work in their own voice.

“I always challenge poets to read living, breathing poets because I think the cool thing about reading a living, breathing poet is that you can reach out to them and you can ask them questions and they won't always answer you, but sometimes they will,” he said.

Want to attend office hours with Zihuatanejo? Email artspeakstalent@gmail.com.

Where: J. Erik Jonsson Central Library

Who: Any emerging poets from Dallas

When: Typically Wednesdays, but Zihuatanejo also offers times on Tuesdays. He offers one-hour sessions where emerging poets can work on two to three poems or half an hour sessions where poets can work on one poem.

How: Each workshop starts off with the poet reciting their piece. Then Zihuatanejo will read the poem aloud and provide his interpretation of the piece. Next, the poet laureate will share feedback on the poem and offer suggestions. After that, Zihuatanejo and the poet will have a discussion about the poem.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

