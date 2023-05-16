Wait is almost over for Meow Wolf's Grapevine opening

Meow Wolf announced Tuesday that the Dallas Fort-Worth location of its immersive art experience will open on July 14 at Grapevine Mills mall and will be named "The Real Unreal."

The New Mexico-based arts company brings together more than 60 artists, including muralists, sculptors and video game designers – 38 of whom are from Texas. Some of the artists collaborating on the project include Dan Lam, Emmanuelle John, Mariell Guzman, Riley Holloway and Nico Salazar. The experience will feature more than 30 rooms of multidimensional art that explore a narrative story conceived by author LaShawn Wanak.

“It all begins with a blended family who has unknowingly unlocked portals to a different existence. As participants investigate these portals to the unknown, they will explore rooms that are both unfamiliar yet accessible through unforgettable psychedelic art,” according to a press release.

In the statement, senior vice president and executive creative director Dale Sheehan said: “Every element in the exhibition weaves together a tapestry of characters, stories, and worlds. The creative energy of "The Real Unreal" extends beyond the physical, and leads to a potential unlimited host of cosmic side-effects.”

In addition to the exhibition space, "The Real Unreal" will also have a cafe, retail store, and venue for live events.

"The Real Unreal" will open at 10.a.m. daily, and tickets are now on sale to reserve time slots starting at $50 for general admission.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

