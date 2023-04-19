Upcoming event: Virtual Conversation with Dallas-based Indian Matchmaker

The latest season of Netflix’s hit reality dating series “Indian Matchmaking” premieres on Friday, April 21st. In the third season, Sima Aunty is sure to once again prompt discussion among viewers about traditional Indian values, modern dating and what really matters when looking for a long-term partner.

With that in mind, we’re excited to speak with a local Indian matchmaker about why local singles seek out traditional matchmaking, the cultural clashes at play and how it’s different from what we see on TV. Arts Access reporter Michelle Aslam will speak with Dallas-based matchmaker Radha Patel about her process and how it compares to the hit show. Join us on the Dallas Morning News' twitter account on Monday, April 24th at 11:00am for a live Twitter Spaces conversation to hear Radha Aunty’s take from her years working as a local Indian matchmaker and founder of Single to Shaadi .

Set a reminder to join The Dallas Morning News Twitter Spaces conversation on Monday, April 24th at 11:00 am CT.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

