Free student filmmaking workshops offered by Oak Cliff Film Festival in Dallas

High school students interested in filmmaking can register for free workshops, sponsored by the Oak Cliff Film Festival and the nonprofit community group For Oak Cliff.

WHAT: Free student filmmakers' workshops

WHO: Enrolled high school students, 14-18 years old; must show student ID

WHEN: April 8 and June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (lunch provided)

WHERE: For Oak Cliff rec center, 907 E. Ledbetter Drive, Dallas

Film professionals will focus on equipment training and script reviews, said Chris Gardner, spokesperson for the Oak Cliff Film Festival. Students are encouraged to bring short scripts of no more than five pages if they have them, but it is not required.

Once the scripts are green-lit for production, he said, the group will be divided into crews to shoot their short films. Some equipment will be loaned to students for the shoots.

“Each team will be supervised by an OCFF department leader or alumni to act as mentor,” Gardner said, “and get the students prepared to go out and make their short by the June 3 workshop.”

Even though this is a continuation of a previous workshop, new students are encouraged to attend, he said.

Barak Epstein / Oak Cliff Film Festival Independent filmmaker King Hollis talks to high school students Feb. 25, 2023, at the Oak Cliff Film Festival's free workshop. Two more workshops are scheduled for April and June.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival will showcase the finished student films during the event June 22-25.

Workshop participants must be 14-18 years old and enrolled in high school. Student IDs need to be presented at the door. Lunch will be served.

Click on this link and scroll to the bottom of the page to sign up for the workshop:

https://2023.oakclifffilmfestival.com/student-workshop/

The Texas Theatre offers free workshops for beginning filmmakers of all ages April 18 and 25.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival happens June 22-25 at various Oak Cliff venues, including the Texas Theatre and Wild Detectives.

2023.oakclifffilmfestival.com