Arts & Culture

Here are the North Texas James Beard culinary awards finalists

KERA | By Bekah Morr
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
Three silver award medals with an etching of a face sit on a table.
James Vitullo
/
James Beard Foundation
James Beard awards

Six North Texas chefs, restaurants and bakeries were included as finalists for some of the most prestigious culinary awards in the country.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the finalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. The awards have been given to some of the top names in the industry.

“The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system," James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a press release. "This year’s nominees, winners, and honorees are inspiring examples of that.”

Winners of the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here’s the list of North Texas nominees and their respective categories:

Outstanding Restaurant

Best New Restaurant 

Outstanding Bakery 

Best Chef: Texas 

The James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be live streamed on Eater beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT on June 5. Tickets to the ceremony go on sale Friday March 31 at 5 p.m. CT.

Bekah Morr
Rebekah Morr is KERA's All Things Considered newscaster and producer. She came to KERA from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a news assistant at Weekend All Things Considered.
