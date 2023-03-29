Here are the North Texas James Beard culinary awards finalists

Six North Texas chefs, restaurants and bakeries were included as finalists for some of the most prestigious culinary awards in the country.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the finalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. The awards have been given to some of the top names in the industry.

“The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system," James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a press release. "This year’s nominees, winners, and honorees are inspiring examples of that.”

Winners of the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here’s the list of North Texas nominees and their respective categories:

Outstanding Restaurant



Best New Restaurant



Outstanding Bakery



Best Chef: Texas



Reyna Duong — Sandwich Hag (Dallas, TX)