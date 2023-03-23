Need weekend plans? Art All Night and Spring Gallery Night provide options

Saturday’s forecast includes sunny skies, 75 degrees and a 100% chance of art as Spring Gallery Night and Art All Night make their return.

Both events are free and open to the public; Art All Night will take place on March 24-25 and Spring Gallery Night is March 25.

“To us, arts and culture really build a community,” Debby Stein, chief improvement officer for the Riverside Arts District said. “Our aim is to bring people to the street…using visual arts as a model, we wanted (to create) that type of area where people could be comfortable, feel safe, shop, eat, relax (and) enjoy themselves.”

Location: There are several participating galleries. Browse the full list here.

Businesses on Race Street in the Riverside Arts District, loosely bounded by North Sylvania Avenue and North Riverside Drive, will feature work from local artists, host performances from musicians, dancers, spoken word poets and others.

“I grew up in a small town, so I just love the feel (of the neighborhood),” Stein said. “It’s compact, family friendly and good for all ages.”

Spring Gallery Night

While Art All Night is concentrated in one neighborhood, Spring Gallery Night sprawls across Fort Worth and extends into Arlington.

More than 30 FWADA members and supporters open their doors to the public and welcome folks who might not typically visit galleries into art spaces across the city.

Several participating sites offer drinks and light refreshments, and occasionally live music to visitors.

One unique element this year is the unveiling of a new public art piece titled “Portal de Agua” created by Lys Santamaria at 447 North Main St. Santamaria will be on site at the Panther Island River Walk at 11 a.m. to talk about the piece.

The art of menswear will be on display at 400 Houston St. in Sundance Square.

Matthew Miller, known professionally as Sunflowerman, specializes in watercolors of menswear from suiting to shoes and watches.

His paintings will share a gallery with bespoke clothing from Franklin & Anthony.

“I’ve never had an opportunity in the city to exhibit fashion illustration,” Miller said. “Most of my clients are either in New York or L.A. or elsewhere in Europe… I’m really excited to have an opportunity to share what I’ve been doing with the rest of the world and bring it to Fort Worth.”

Over at 4828 Camp Bowie Blvd., J. Peeler Howell Fine Art will make its Gallery Night debut and feature artists across the spectrum. The gallery plans to open its permanent location at 3521 Locke Ave. soon.

“There’s some sculpture, there’s photography, works on paper paintings, and some of it’s quite minimal. Some of it is realism, some of it is figurative art,” J. Peeler Howell said. “But it all sort of has kind of a Western, funky feel.”

Editor’s note: This piece was updated on March 23 to reflect a change in venue for J. Peeler Howell Fine Art’s Spring Gallery Night event.

