Internationally renowned American artist James Turrell adds Fort Worth project to his portfolio

Artist James Turrell’s work can be seen all over the globe — Argentina, Japan and Switzerland — including Texas. Soon the artist will have one of his famed “Skyspace”’structures in Fort Worth.

“The Keith Skyspace” will be a permanent feature of “Keith House” situated on 2 acres along the Trinity River at 4814 Edwards Ranch Road. The structure is expected to open mid-2023, will hold space for about 120, and will serve as a meeting space that can be rented out for weddings, memorials and other events.

The structure is intended to be “a gift to the entire community” in memory of the late Meta Alice Keith Bratten. Her namesake foundation and the Entrada of Texas will operate the building.

Adelaide Leavens, the executive director of both nonprofits, said the idea for the space is modeled after the concept of Quaker meeting houses, but the project itself is secular and meant to welcome people of all backgrounds to converge within and be in communion with one another.

Pews in the main hall are modular, but the default arrangement orients seating on each of the four sides facing toward the center, encouraging everyone to look at and listen to one another.

“I just hope it becomes a bright spot for people to gather,” she said. “If you have a heated community meeting, there’s (different) dynamics when the speakers are up on a stage and they’re talking to a classroom or an audience. But if you’re in this space and you’ve got four or five people looking at each other, does that make the conversation more civil and hopefully more productive?”

The roof of the building will have an aperture allowing light to pour into the main hall with a framed view of the sky, creating an interactive light display that changes with the sun’s position.

Turrell’s work is known for its dynamic use of light. After visiting several of his pieces and meeting with the artist, it was clear that one of his “Skyspace” installations was the right decision for this space, Leavens said.

“You can look up pictures of his work and they never do it justice. Because … the ceiling is illuminated in ever-changing colors,” she said. “It’s this wonderful interplay between light, your brain and architecture.

Janelle Montgomery, business adviser for the project, agreed.

“I have loved James Turrell since I first went to the Meeting House in Houston 20 years ago,” she said. “And so to be able to be part of bringing him and his magical art here is just great.”

This project is just one piece in Entrada’s plan to add more installations in Meta Alice Keith Bratten’s honor in and around the Fort Worth – from a variety of artists and in differing sizes and materials.

Director of the Kimbell Art Museum Eric Lee praised the project in a press release.

“James Turrell, whose work reveals the poetry of light, is one of the foremost artists of our time. Keith House will be a major addition to the cultural landscape of Fort Worth and the region and will no doubt be beloved for generations to come.”

Editor’s Note: Adelaide Leavens is executive director of the MAKB Foundation, which is a financial supporter of Fort Worth Report.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.