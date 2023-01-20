North Texas residents prepare for Lunar New Year with multiple events, activities

Celebrated mostly in East Asia countries - China, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, and Philippines -, communities across North Texas will begin the Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, this weekend.

It is a 15-day festival, lasting through February 9.

The Lunar New Year, much like New Years' Day, is a time of celebration, feasting and focus on reflection and honoring family and friends.

There are several events happening in the Dallas area.



Dallas

Lunar New Year Celebration at NorthPark Center

8687 N US 75-Central Expressway 1000, Dallas, TX 75225.

Hosted by the Crow Museum and NorthPark Center, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the free festival will include live rabbits, a story time, and a performance by the Dallas Asian Wind Symphony.

Dallas Public Library Lunar New Year Celebrations

There's a full day of free events hosted across several Dallas Library branches.

The Forest Green branch, Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. will have activities such as calligraphy, a tea ceremony, and dumpling making demonstration.

Find a traditional Japanese drum performance Saturday, 11 a.m. until noon, at the North Oak Cliff branch.

The Lakewood branch will offer free watercolor opportunities while supplies last beginning Saturday at 2 p.m.

Lunar New Year at the Dallas Galleria

A performance by HD Lion Dance Foundation Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. While you're there be sure to see a lantern installation above the ice rink that will be on display through Feb. 19.



The Colony

Lunar New Year Festival: Year of the Rabbit at Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony.

The Stage at Grandscape will offer free, family-friendly fun, crafts, and giveaways on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Richardson

City of Richardson Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

Along with the Dallas Chinese Community Center and DFW Chinatown, known as the epicenter of Asian food and culture in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, will put on their Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 28 beginning at 11 a.m.