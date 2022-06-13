Dallas’ Teen All Access Pass returns, offers free admission to museums, other attractions

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the renewal of the Teen All Access Pass, a program that lets teens visit Dallas area attractions for free. Passes can be picked up at any Dallas recreation center starting at 10:00 AM from June 27th to July 31st. Only 10,000 passes will be available for the summer. Proof of Dallas residency is required to sign up for the program, and the eligible teen must be present to get the pass.

The program began last summer, allowing Dallas teens ages 13 to 17 to visit the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Arboretum, the Trinity River Audubon Center and other cultural venues. New additions to the program include the African American Museum of Dallas, Golf Dallas and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Mayor Johnson asserted the program would offer unique experiences to Dallas teenagers they would not typically get during the school year.

“It’s our job in city government to ensure that our children . . . have ample opportunities to learn, to grow, to thrive, and frankly, to just . . . enjoy themselves when they’re not in school,” Johnson said at Monday's press conference.

“I felt very excited that I was gifted the opportunity to go to all these places,” said Cherish, a 14-year-old Dallasite who participated in the program last summer.

Carmine, 14, is new to the program. He was most excited to go with friends to the Dallas Zoo to see his favorite animal: the lion.

Participating organizations include:



African American Museum at Fair Park

Bahama Beach

Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Public Library

Dallas Zoo

Golf Dallas

Dallas Office of Arts and Culture (including the Bath House Cultural Center, Latino Cultural Center, South Dallas Cultural Center, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Dallas Museum of Art)

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Shakespeare Dallas

Southern Skates Roller Rink

Trinity River Audubon Center

More information about the program can be found at the Dallas Park and Recreation website.