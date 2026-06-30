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Fort Worth residents long for 'iconic' new central library

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:45 AM CDT
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Fort Worth has been without a downtown library since 2023.
The city sold the old building and took years to land on a new site on the western edge of downtown at 512 W. 4th St.
Fort Worth Public Library director Midori Clark joined us to share her vision for the new building -- and why having a downtown library at all is important.

Midori Clark on ...
... residents' vision for the new library:
"One of the really popular ideas was that we want something iconic, something amazing, something incredible for our downtown library, something that would be a real jewel, a destination. We heard that idea over and over. We have just a tremendous opportunity to really re-imagine an entire city block on that western side of downtown Fort Worth.

... the importance of having a downtown library:
"It's just that place where everybody is welcome and there truly is something for everyone. There just aren't very many places like that left. ... I think even for people who haven't been in a public library, let's say for 10 years, 20 years, that idea is still very important that there is a place where people can go — your friends, your neighbors, your family — they can still go there."

... the timeline for the new space:
"The good news is there's a lot of momentum, and there's a lot of well wishes to have a library here sooner rather than later. But all that being said, I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it happen, but it's just not gonna be a project that gets done in the next 12 to 24 months.
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Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez