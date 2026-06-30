Fort Worth residents long for 'iconic' new central library

Fort Worth has been without a downtown library since 2023.

The city sold the old building and took years to land on a new site on the western edge of downtown at 512 W. 4th St.

Fort Worth Public Library director Midori Clark joined us to share her vision for the new building -- and why having a downtown library at all is important.

Midori Clark on ...

... residents' vision for the new library:

"One of the really popular ideas was that we want something iconic, something amazing, something incredible for our downtown library, something that would be a real jewel, a destination. We heard that idea over and over. We have just a tremendous opportunity to really re-imagine an entire city block on that western side of downtown Fort Worth.

... the importance of having a downtown library:

"It's just that place where everybody is welcome and there truly is something for everyone. There just aren't very many places like that left. ... I think even for people who haven't been in a public library, let's say for 10 years, 20 years, that idea is still very important that there is a place where people can go — your friends, your neighbors, your family — they can still go there."

... the timeline for the new space:

"The good news is there's a lot of momentum, and there's a lot of well wishes to have a library here sooner rather than later. But all that being said, I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it happen, but it's just not gonna be a project that gets done in the next 12 to 24 months.

