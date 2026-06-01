Texas AG sues Denton, alleges city allowed 'gender-neutral' changing rooms at 'Big Gay Swim Day'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the city of Denton and city officials for “allowing grown men in changing rooms with Texas children and women at event hosted at publicly owned swimming pool,” the attorney general's office announced in a June 1 press release.

The lawsuit is Paxton's attempt to keep the city from allowing the nonprofits Pridenton and OUTreach to create “gender-neutral” changing rooms for their June 7 “Big Gay Swim Day” event at the Civic Center Pool.

The event is open to all ages, as Paxton pointed out, but registration is required to attend due to limited spots, according to Pridenton and OUTreach Denton on social media. The link to RSVP to attend has not been shared publicly.

"Pridenton and OUTreach Denton are disturbed and concerned that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the City of Denton in response to “Big Gay Swim Day,” our fourth annual Pride month swim party. This frivolous lawsuit is a waste of taxpayers’ time and money," the organizations said in a joint statement.

The event is part of Pridenton's annual lineup of Pride Month events throughout the month of June.

Paxton is seeking temporary and permanent injunctive relief that would bar the city from permitting future violations of the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, a law that mandates political subdivisions that include municipalities “to take ‘every reasonable step’ to ensure that individuals of the opposite sex do not enter spaces designated for the other sex."

In Paxton's release, it alleges that the city of Denton received written notice on May 19 and "failed to take any corrective action or provide assurances that the Center’s changing rooms would be used in accordance with their lawful sex-specific designations."

Pridenton said that city staff informed the organization that all-gender bathrooms were not permitted at city facilities on May 21. In response, the organizations "removed this language from all posts and advertisements about this year’s events, in compliance with these expectations."

Kayla Herrod, the city’s interim communications and marketing director, had not yet provided comment to the Denton Record-Chronicle as of noon on Monday, but Herrod said staff was meeting with the parties involved.

This is a developing story.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

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