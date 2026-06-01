UNT withdraws sponsorship from Denton Pride events, citing compliance with state law

Pridenton, a Denton nonprofit that coordinates a monthlong celebration and observance of LGBTQ+ visibility and equality throughout June, says the University of North Texas has withdrawn its sponsorship from the off-campus events.

Officials with Pridenton said they believe the UNT withdrew to comply with a state law that bans public universities and colleges from supporting programs that promote LGBTQ+ equality.

UNT officials confirmed that they withdrew funds, and did so to comply with the law.

“The university withdrew its involvement in the PRIDENTON event,” officials said in an emailed statement Friday. “University processes were not followed, and our University Integrity and Compliance office determined the university’s involvement would not comply with SB17. As a public institution, we strictly adhere to all state laws. UNT will continue to prioritize our values, our students, and our people, while ensuring we follow the law.”

Anjelica Fraga Escalante, a board member and float and volunteer coordinator for Pridenton, said other board members were told that UNT withdrew funding for materials used for Pride Path, a family sidewalk chalk event, and to cover the expense of renting the Quakertown Civic Center for its Night Out event.

The organization was able to reserve the Civic Center after losing the sponsorship.

Pridenton officials said they were told that someone saw the UNT logo on promotional materials for Pridenton and complained about it violating Senate Bill 17, the law that forbids public universities from providing trainings, initiatives, offices or programming that promote equality relating to race, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

UNT is among many state schools that eliminated departments and reorganized employees to comply with the legislation on campus.

“The general overcompliance of SB 17 from UNT has been incredibly disappointing, not just to our board, but to the folks that we work with in the community,” Fraga Escalante said. “Our board of seven folks is not just queer and trans. We’re also Latino. We’re also artists. We hold many other identities and do other work in the community. And we have seen, time and time again, that UNT seems enthusiastic to overcomply with SB 17.

“We’ve seen that in the cancellation of the art installation that happened earlier this year,” they said. “We saw that in the cancellation of the annual drag show, and ban on drag shows. This incident is not happening in a vacuum. It is one drop in a very large bucket. And as far as how we’re feeling about it, it’s incredibly daunting.”

Pridenton launched 10 years ago. Each year, the celebration unrolls throughout the month. This year, the Pridenton calendar includes its annual Night Out party on June 12, the family “Big Gay Swim Day” on June 7 and a finale celebration on June 27. The month includes other events, such as a Pride panel discussion at the library, a flash tattoo event and a zine workshop.

Fraga Escalante said Pridenton was founded as a homegrown event that avoids corporate sponsorships in favor of partnering with small local businesses. Sponsorships often cover the cost of events, and Pridenton pays queer and transgender professionals and performers to model inclusion and a commitment to avoid exploiting marginalized communities.

Fraga Escalante said the celebration has already attracted protests this year. They said the partnership with UNT was withdrawn without conversation with Pridenton leaders and that the organization was notified that UNT had asked city officials for a refund for the Civic Center reservation.

Fraga Escalante said the overcompliance with state law could affect UNT’s reputation as an inclusive campus with a long history of including LGBTQ+ students.

Since the passage of SB 17, a number of UNT students have told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the university’s reputation for inclusion and its understanding of students from historically marginalized communities had made UNT a top choice for college.

“The attacks that are happening at the state level and at the federal level impact us, of course, but I think for something for this to be happening in our very own community just is extremely visceral, especially from an entity that has historically been known to be a clear and transparent, friendly place in Texas,” Fraga Escalante said.

Pridenton is still accepting sponsorships. Information can be found on the organization’s website.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

For more than 120 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been Denton County’s source for locally produced, fact-based journalism. Your support through a tax-deductible donation or low-cost subscription is vital to our ability to deliver credible, relevant, unique coverage of our community.