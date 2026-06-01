North Texas on track to reach 9 million people next year

North Texas is set to reach a population of 9 million people over the next year.

That’s according to new data released last week by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

“It is a positive that people are moving here and I think that it really says that our area has something going for it,” said Sarah Jackson, an analyst with NCTCOG.

Courtesy / NCTCOG Lowry Crossing, a suburb in Collin County, topped the list of fastest growing cities in North Texas by percentage.

The data shows the region is currently home to 8,952,590 people as of January 1, 2026. The county with the largest growth is Collin, which added about 64,700 new residents.

Lowry Crossing in Collin County was the fastest growing city, according to the data. The suburb east of McKinney grew by a little more than 45%.

“Cities like McKinney and Plano and those in that area, they still have tons of room to grow, but it might be getting more expensive in those more populated areas,” Jackson said.

Courtesy / NCTCOG Fort Worth is the fastest growing large city in North Texas by population.

Growth was slower in larger cities, but Fort Worth topped the list for adding the most residents, followed by Denton and Celina.

Jackson said the data from NCTCOG differs from U.S. Census data in that the survey’s methodology looked at permitting data and housing stock. She said the council aims to tackle the region's growth by focusing on congestion mitigation and public transit.

Data also shows the region added more than 200,000 people in 2025 — showing an acceleration from previous years. At that rate, Jackson said, the region will reach 9 million people before NCTCOG releases another population estimate for 2026.

“With that comes growing pains of where do we put all the people? How do we get all the where they need to go?” Jackson said. “I think it will drive our economy’s growth because as people move here they'll need jobs, they'll spend money and that kind of thing.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .