Buddhist monk’s leg amputated after he was hit by a car on ‘Walk for Peace’

Provided / Walk for Peace Bhante Dam Phommasan, one of the Buddhist monks on the Walk for Peace, had his leg amputated on Dec. 3, 2025, after a traffic collision the month before.

Weeks after a traffic collision near Houston temporarily halted the journey of several Buddhist monks traveling across the country, one of the injured monks underwent surgery to amputate his leg.

Bhante Dam Phommasan had his leg amputated on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post shared by the "Walk for Peace." The surgery was successful, and he was recovering by Wednesday afternoon.

"We are grateful to share that Bhante Dam Phommasan's surgery to remove his leg has been successfully completed this morning," a Walk for Peace representative said. "He is now resting comfortably under medical care and beginning the healing process. On behalf of the Walk For Peace community, we extend our deepest appreciation for your prayers, compassion, and support during this challenging time. Please continue to keep Bhante in your thoughts as he focuses on recovery."

RELATED: These Buddhist monks stopped in Houston on their 2,000 mile walk to Washington

On Nov. 19 in Liberty County, a driver in a white pickup truck did not stop fast enough to avoid a pilot car traveling alongside the monks, according to Dayton Interim Police Chief Shane Burleigh. The pickup struck the pilot car, which then hit two of the monks, including Bhante.

The monks are part of a team planning to walk more than 2,000 miles over the course of 110 days through 10 states for what is called their “Walk for Peace.” They began journeying from Fort Worth on Oct. 26 and made a stop in Houston in mid-November.

The rest of the monks stayed in the Houston area for a few days following the crash. They carried on and are currently in Louisiana.

Copyright 2025 Houston Public Media News 88.7