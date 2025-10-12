Two killed in small plane crash near Fort Worth's Hicks Airfield, FAA investigating

Two people died Sunday afternoon when a twin engine plane crashed near North Saginaw Boulevard in northwest Fort Worth, according to officials.

Witnesses told WFAA they heard a loud boom at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, then saw black smoke rising from the crash site.

The aircraft struck several parked semi-trucks when it crashed, igniting them. The Fort Worth Fire Department soon contained the blaze.

The incident also forced the brief closure of all north and southbound traffic on Business 287 near the crash site.

The small, private Hicks Airfield is located not far from the crash site, but it’s not yet clear if that was the intended destination of the plane. The aircraft’s starting point has also not yet been confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated