Fort Worth Black history museum optimistic about future despite funding loss

After budgetary setbacks, leaders at Fort Worth’s long-standing Black history museum are restructuring to ensure its future.

Board members of the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society laid off the only full-time staff member Megan Coca and reduced hours at its Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum in July. The cuts came after losing more than $100,000 in federal grants and corporate donations at the start of the year, executive director Brenda Sanders-Wise said.

The society’s financial strain is shared by others across the country, with area nonprofits losing an estimated $127 million in support during the first half of 2025, according to a survey conducted by the North Texas Community Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas and The Dallas Foundation.

For nearly 50 years, the Historic Southside organization showcased the history of Black Americans in Tarrant County and spotlighted community leaders including neighborhood physician Dr. Marion Brooks, jazz musician Ornette Coleman and the museum’s namesake Lenora Rolla, a longtime community advocate who worked to revitalize neighborhoods and preserve Black history in Fort Worth.

Board members declined to detail the museum’s budget but said they are “not in the red,” thanks to donations.

“We really had no choice since our funding became very limited,” Ronnie Hunter, the genealogical society’s board president, said. “We had to make some hard decisions to keep our doors open and steer in a better direction.”

The museum is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, down from Mondays through Fridays, until further notice. Guests can only visit other weekdays by appointment.

Coca, who had served as director of development and community outreach since 2021, was disheartened by the layoff as she enjoyed preserving local history. But she said she is grateful for her tenure with the society where she was able to plan programming, partner with local arts groups and organize the museum’s archives.

“As someone who was their first-ever full staff employee, I had an opportunity to go through boxes and collections that hadn’t been touched since the 1990s,” Coca said. “To be able to uncover those stories was a great joy, and I am so proud of the work I did there.”

Reduced hours impact the number of visitors who come through the museum doors since most tend to drop by spontaneously, Sanders-Wise said. The museum had to turn away a large group recently since they didn’t have any staff to welcome them on an off day, she added.

“No one was here, so we’re losing visitors,” Sanders-Wise said. “We had a busload come and that doesn’t happen every month, it doesn’t happen every week. Those are the kind of groups that we need.”

The Lenora Rolla museum averages roughly 120 visitors per month before the cuts, she said.

Hunter said the board aims to grow the museum’s community memberships and leverage fundraisers as its primary revenue source. The board also needs to bring more awareness to the museum’s community services that include its summer arts programs, annual juried art show, virtual book club and group tours, he said.

“We have to reimagine how we do everything. How do we increase our membership? How do we increase the number of visitors that come through that door?” he said.

Sanders-Wise hopes people who haven’t learned about Tarrant County’s Black history pay a visit and walk away with a richer understanding of those who built the community.

“We have sustained ourselves for 48 years, so we can do it with the ups and downs,” she said. “There are people who have never been to this part of the city, and they don’t know the history. There’s an opportunity to learn and to understand.”

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.