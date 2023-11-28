How to handle snakes and other critters in North Texas

North Texas has lots and lots of critters.

Texas has more species of snakes than any other state in the United States. There are more than 100 species of snakes here and 15 of them are venomous, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

“It's partially because we've got this really cool situation where we're combining different eco-regions,” said Greg Pandelis, collection manager for the Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center at The University of Texas at Arlington.

Most of the prevalent snakes in the North Texas region are harmless such as the various rat snakes and earth snakes. Of the venomous ones, Copperheads are the most often seen.

So, let's talk about what you might encounter.

Rat Snakes

Silent Shoot / Shutterstock The Texas rat snake is one of the most commonly encountered species of non-venomous snake in North Texas and this is especially true for the Dallas Fort Worth area.

The most common snakes seen around the city are the two varieties: Great Plains Ratsnake and Western Rat Snake. They are long and thin, measuring 4-5 feet long and are wonderful for rodent control. They are known for climbing and finding their way into chicken coops.

Rough Green Snakes

A rough green snake.

These snakes have a beautiful bright green coloring. They exclusively eat insects and are often found climbing trees and bushes while foraging.

Water snakes

Focused Adventures / Shutterstock A Plain-bellied Watersnake in tall grass.



North Texas has a couple of species of water snakes, with the Plain-bellied Watersnake and Diamondback Watersnake being the most common. They eat fish and frogs and as their name suggests usually live near the water.

Rough Earthsnake

Matt Jeppson / Shutterstock Rough earth snakes are usually 6 to 10 inches and live underground.

Usually found while gardening and digging, the rough earth snakes are little brown snakes. So small, they might be confused for worms. They are usually 6 to 10 inches and like to live underground.

Copperhead

Yannick Francioli / Courtesy Copperhead snakes are venomous and feed mainly on cicadas.

The only snake to really be concerned with in the North Texas area is the copperhead because it is venomous.

“It's not particularly bad venom, but you do have to go to the hospital,” Pandelis said.

Copperheads are common here because they feed mainly on cicadas. They're a nocturnal species and will be active around dusk and at night.

Massasauga Rattlesnake

Yannick Francioli / Courtesy A Western Massasauga Rattlesnake, the rare prairie specialist that is disappearing from it’s last stronghold near the DFW area because of urbanization.

Some snake species do well as their environment changes, but unfortunately the Massasauga rattler does not and is quickly disappearing from the North Texas region because of urbanization.

“They are specialists in prairie habitat, which is a very threatened and disappearing habitat across the U.S. The last patch of them in the DFW area is now disappearing,” Pandelis said.

“They are developing the area actively and the prairie is getting more and more fragmented, separated by houses and roads.”

Coral Snake

Mark Pyle/Courtesy Coral snakes are colorful but venomous snakes found in Texas.

Another beautifully colorful snake with yellow, red and black markings. It is venomous, but is nocturnal and rare in the area. It might be seen on the ground after heavy rains.

“We've specifically looked for them, trying to find them in areas they're known to occur. And I found one in ten nights of heavy searching,” Pandelis said.

Milk snakes are a harmless mimic to corals which look very similar, Pandelis recommends leaving them alone if you aren’t sure of the differences.

Ribbon Snakes

Yannick Francioli / Courtesy Western Ribbon Snake, a very common small and harmless snake, sometimes mistakenly called a “garden snake” that people might find in their yards in DFW.

Another common snake found in North Texas is the Western Ribbon Snake, which is small and harmless snake characterized by three, usually yellow, stripes along their bodies.

What to do if you encounter a snake

If you are not sure of what kind of it is, it’s best to leave it alone.

With most encounters with snakes, if you back away and give the snake space, it will gladly slither away from you. It wants nothing to do with you as much as you want with them.

If you are out in the evening, use a flashlight to illuminate the ground and watch where you step. Most copperhead bites occur when the snake is accidentally stepped on.

If you are bitten, go to the hospital. Using venom extractors or other self-care kits is not recommended.

Tarantulas

Jungle Jen Anderson / Shutterstock Texas Brown Tarantula in front of grass.

About 15 species of tarantulas have been found in Texas. Texas brown tarantulas have a leg span of about 5 inches and weigh about 3 ounces. Because of their size, tarantulas can be seen on the roads, usually after a rain. They are venomous, usually used to subdue insects.

Scorpions

Jay Ondreicka / Shutterstock The striped bark scorpions are yellowish in color with two black bands along the top.



The striped bark scorpions are yellowish in color with two black bands along the top. They are about 2 ½ inches long and their stings cause pain and burning sensation. Usually found near fallen logs, dead vegetation and are the most common to enter homes. Scorpions are nocturnal and glow under ultraviolet light (black light.)

Lizards

Mark Pyle / Courtesy A Texas spiny lizard on a rock.

The most common lizards in North Texas are the green anole and spiny lizards. Spiny lizards mimic tree bark and can be hard to see. Most of their length is in their tail and they eat mostly insects. Green anoles change colors from bright green to browns and usually live in wetter environments such as along creeks. They are not found west of Tarrant County.

Caterpillars

Shutterstock / Shutterstock Caterpillar of the southern flannel moth on oak leaf. Venomous spines under the hairs can produce a very painful sting, which is why this is the most dangerous caterpillar in the United States.

We all love butterflies as they flutter around flowers, but at their caterpillar stage they look much different. Many varieties of caterpillars also become moths and some of those in Texas pack a powerful punch, especially puss caterpillars that turn into southern flannel moth. Their sting can cause intense throbbing pain. So be aware of cute, fuzzy looking caterpillars in your backyard.

