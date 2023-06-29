Lupe Valdez announces run for her old job as Dallas County Sheriff

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is throwing her hat into the ring again, announcing her campaign for sheriff on Thursday.

“There is still much work to do in Dallas County, and as I have told my supporters and campaign team, I am not done yet,” Valdez said in a campaign press release.

Valdez, 75, ran the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department from 2005 to 2017 and was the only Latina Sheriff in the U.S., according to the release. She was also “one of the very few LGBTQ Americans in public office.”

County sheriffs in Texas are responsible for operations at county jails, as well as some law enforcement in the field.

Valdez is seeking to unseat current Sheriff Marian Brown, who has been in the job since Valdez departed to run for Texas governor. Brown’s tenure included the COVID-19 pandemic, a tumultuous time for many jails around the state. Brown faced lawsuits from both inmates and employees over virus safety protocols within the Dallas County Jail.

A recent limited review declared the jail in compliance with state standards .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Bret Jaspers at bjaspers@kera.org. You can follow Bret on Twitter @bretjaspers.

