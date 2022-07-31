© 2022 KERA News
Sunday Puzzle: Or, shall we say, Sunday SELL-ebration?

By Will Shortz
Published July 31, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name with the accented syllable "sell" — in any part of the word, and in any spelling.

Ex. Place for wine to be stored --> CELLAR
1. Merry-go-round
2. Speed up, as a car
3. Alternative to Fahrenheit
4. Noted site of a 1965 march
5. Crunchy bit in a salad
6. Infrequently
7. Sportscaster Howard
8. Actor Peter who played Inspector Clouseau
9. Tennis star Monica
10. Mime Marceau
11. Boston's N.B.A. team
12. High-speed train service between Boston and Washington, D.C.
13. Picture you take with your own phone
14. Transparent sheet of wrapping material
15. New York's state motto ("Ever upward")
16. Outer casing of an aircraft engine
17. Have a party, as for a birthday

Challenge answer: 81

Winner: Ryan Berry of Seattle, WA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?


If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 4 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
