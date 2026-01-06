American Airline's rewards customers can soon enjoy free Wi-Fi on their flights

American Airlines is partnering with AT&T to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi for members of their AAdvantage rewards program, which is free to sign up for, the Fort Worth-based airline announced Tuesday.

The Wi-Fi access will rollout in phases. Flyers on the airline's regional single-aisle planes can begin enjoying internet access this month, and nearly all flights will have access by the spring.

“Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn’t just a perk — it’s essential for today’s travelers," Heather Garboden, American’s chief customer officer, said in a press release. "That’s why we’re proud to begin rolling out this new offering, sponsored by AT&T, across the majority of our fleet."

Previously, in-flight Wi-Fi started at $10. Subscription plans could also be purchased for about $50 a month or $600 a year. Those options are still available for planes that don't offer free internet yet.

The free Wi-Fi access is being sponsored by the North Texas communications giant AT&T — who recently announced plans to move their global headquarters from Downtown Dallas to Plano.

"By sponsoring free inflight Wi-Fi for American Airlines AAdvantage members, we’re making it easier for people to stay productive, entertained and in touch from takeoff to landing," Jenifer Robertson, AT&T’s executive vice president and general manager for mass markets, said in the press release.

Delta Airlines began offering free internet to reward members in 2023, partnering with T-Mobile. Southwest Airlines, which is headquartered at Dallas Love Field Airport, did the same in September 2025.

United Airlines has begun rolling out a similar service by partnering with Elon Musk's satellite company Starlink.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

