Paxton says his office is investigating proposed data center on deeded parkland in Taylor

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday that he is investigating the proposed development of an AI data center in Taylor. He said the land for the development was conveyed more than 25 years ago for use as public parkland in the future.

Paxton referenced a deed from 1999 that shows a family conveyed the property to a nonprofit, the Texas Parks and Recreation Foundation, "to be held in trust for future use as parkland."

The property changed hands several times before eventually being transferred to the city of Taylor in 2004. The city then transferred the land to the Taylor Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) in 2009. In April 2025, the TEDC sold the property to NCP Travis TPP Project, LLC, a Delaware company behind the development of the proposed Blueprint Data Centers, for $10 million.

Paxton said his investigation will determine if the restriction referenced in the 1999 deed was "modified, released or terminated." Depending on the outcome of the investigation, Paxton said he might seek court intervention to make sure any deed restrictions are not disregarded.

"I will not allow any person or entity to disregard the rule of law or obligations owed to the public," Paxton said in a news release. "If the Taylor data center development is unlawful, I will do everything in my power to stop it and hold those who have violated the law accountable."

Copyright 2026 KUT News