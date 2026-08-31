Tropical storm Edouard forms in the Gulf, expected to make landfall in southeast Texas on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall in southeast Texas as soon as Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported Monday evening.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of southeast Texas along the Gulf, with Harris and Galveston Counties under a flood watch. The region is expected to be hit with as much as several inches of rain falling in southeast Texas.

The tropical storm warning covers Port Bolivar and areas eastward along the coast into Louisiana. Maximum winds are predicted to be near 35 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Most areas east of I-45, including Harris and Galveston Counties, are under a flood watch from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm, which developed from a tropical depression, is expected to bring heavy rainfall by Tuesday morning which will continue throughout the day. Parts of southeast Texas, including Houston, are at a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, with surrounding areas at a marginal risk.

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"There is a possibility it could become a tropical storm before it makes landfall,” Brian Kyle, an NWS meteorologist, said Monday morning. “It should be a short lived one if it does intensify enough.”

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin Monday night, with increased storms throughout the day Tuesday. There could be flash flooding, with NWS predicting rainfall rates exceeding 3-4 inches per hour during the heaviest downpours.





Current forecasting projects the storm will have a sharp cut-off between areas with little to no rainfall and areas with several inches of rainfall. The trajectory the storm takes will determine where the higher rainfall totals occur.

The chances of tropical storm force gusts have decreased since the NWS last issued its forecast. Houston only has a 1% chance, and Galveston has a 2% chance. Further east, Port Arthur has a 30% chance. Most guidance from NWS keeps the system as either a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression.

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"With any tropical system, you could get some gusty winds, especially near the coast and offshore,” Kyle said. “For those folks further inland, metro area and northward, we are looking more of a rainfall impact," said Kyle.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 to include the latest information from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.

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