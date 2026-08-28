More than 1.2 million Texas voter registrations are flagged. Here’s what voters should know

More than 1.2 million Texas voters need to make sure their addresses are up to date ahead of the November election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Those voters are on what the state calls its voter “suspense list.” That means election officials have reason to believe a voter no longer lives at the address listed on their registration.

But being on the suspense list doesn’t mean someone has been removed from the voter rolls or is ineligible to cast a ballot, though you may need to take additional steps before casting a ballot.

Alicia Pierce, assistant secretary of state for communications, encouraged Texans to check their voter registration status ahead of the election. Voters who have moved can update their registration with their current address, while those who haven't moved can check whether their registration has been placed “on suspense”.

“People should not see the word ‘suspense’ and be afraid that they won’t be able to cast a ballot,” Pierce told The Texas Newsroom.

You can check your voter registration status here. You can also update your registration here.

Texans have until Oct. 5 to register or update their registration ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

What to do if you’re on the suspense list

What a voter should do depends on whether they have moved since they last registered to vote.

If you haven’t moved, you can still vote even if you’re on the list. You’ll need to complete what’s called a Statement of Residence when voting by mail or at the polls to confirm your address.

If you moved within the same county, you can update your address before the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline. If you don't update it before then, you can still vote. On Election Day, you can return to the precinct where you previously lived and complete a Statement of Residence before casting your ballot.

If you moved to a different county and haven't updated your registration, you can apply for a limited ballot during early voting at the main early voting polling place in your new county. A limited ballot allows you to vote in races and measures for which you are eligible in both your old and new counties.

Pierce encouraged voters to address any registration issues before the deadline. She added that the number of voters currently on the suspense list is "consistent" with what the state has seen in previous election cycles.