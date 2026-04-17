How to vote in Texas' May 2 local elections

Deadlines are around the corner to participate in the May local elections, where registered voters in cities and counties in North Texas will decide on city councils, school boards and bond propositions.

There's no shortage of issues for North Texans to consider on this year's ballot.

The Dallas ISD bond package is the largest in the state's history — a $6.2 billion dollar request. Plus, an open city council seat has four candidates pushing for greater transparency in Collin County's Princeton, which is the country's fastest growing city according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here's the information you need to know ahead of the May 2 elections.

You can find more information about key dates at the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Can I vote?

In order to vote in Texas, you must:



be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county you are applying to vote in

be at least 18 years old by Election Day

not have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court

not be a convicted felon (though you may be eligible if you were pardoned or completed your sentence, probation and parole)

How do I register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the May 2 elections was April 2. You can check to see your registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

If you missed the voter registration deadline for the May 2 elections, you still have time to register for the May 26 Primary Runoff Election. The deadline to register to vote in the runoff is April 27.

To register to vote, visit your county's website: Collin County, Denton County, Dallas County and Tarrant County.

How do I vote?

Registered voters in Dallas County can vote at any polling place within the county during early voting and on Election Day.

Make sure you bring an acceptable form of photo identification to your polling place:



Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

Passport

Remember, you won't be able to use your phone or other devices once you are in the voting booth or within 100 feet of voting stations.

In Texas, you must meet certain requirements to vote by mail. Those are:



be 65 years or older

be sick or disabled

be out of the county on election day and during the period of early voting be personal appearance

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

For the May 2 election, the last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is April 20. The last day to receive ballot by mail is Election Day May 2 at 7 p.m. (not postmarked) or May 4 at 7 p.m. (postmarked). Learn more about the deadlines for vote by mail at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.