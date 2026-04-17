Dallas man convicted of mailing threats, white powder to Fort Worth federal courthouse

A federal jury convicted a Dallas man of sending threatening letters to U.S. judges and mailing envelopes containing white powder that triggered a hazardous materials response at a Fort Worth courthouse.

Donald Ray McCray, 67, was found guilty Wednesday following a two-day trial and about an hour of jury deliberation, according to with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

McCray was convicted on three counts of mailing threatening communications and one count related to sending a hoax biological weapon.

McCray mailed multiple letters in March 2025 while incarcerated in a Texas state prison. The letters were sent to federal courthouses in Fort Worth and Amarillo and included threats to kill federal judges and other government employees, according to court records.

Some of the envelopes also contained a white powder substance, which authorities said was intended to appear as a biological threat.

A letter sent to the federal courthouse in Fort Worth prompted a full building shutdown and a multi-agency hazardous materials response. Officials said emergency crews were required to secure and test the substance before determining it was not dangerous.

Court records show the threats extended beyond Texas. One count involved a letter sent to a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York.

McCray continued making threats even after his indictment, according to prosecutors. During a federal court appearance in 2025, he allegedly issued additional threats against judges and government personnel.

McCray was convicted of retaliation against a public servant in 2019 for threatening a Texas state judge under similar circumstances.

McCray is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 19. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of mailing threatening communications and up to five years for the hoax-related conviction, along with a possible $250,000 fine.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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