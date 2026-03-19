Tarrant, Fort Worth leaders seek to remove all recognition of Cesar Chavez after abuse allegations

Tarrant County and Fort Worth leaders are the latest seeking to remove all recognition of Cesar Chavez after a New York Times story revealed sexual abuse allegations from several women against the civil rights icon.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare said it would be "completely and totally inappropriate" for the county to recognize March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day and should end the holiday immediately.

O'Hare said his office is looking for legal options to do so without calling a special meeting with county commissioners, but is prepared to call one, “if necessary."

"From targeting minors to forcing himself on his co-founder Dolores Huerta twice, impregnating her twice, these claims are horrific," O'Hare said. "We should all pray for the victims involved."

County Commissioner Manny Ramirez also said in a statement he would no longer honor or celebrate Chavez in any way.

"As the first and only Latino ever elected to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, and grandson to migrant farm workers, I remain fully committed to honoring the enduring contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation, hard work, resilience, and positive impacts on our communities and country," Ramirez said.

KERA News reached out to commissioners Alisa Simmons, Matt Krause, and Roderick Miles, Jr. and will update this story with any response.

Fort Worth also removed street toppers on Northwest and Northeast 28th Street honoring Chavez, Mayor Pro Tem Carlos Flores said during a press conference Thursday.

"Sexual misconduct is something that should not be tolerated," Flores said. "And it doesn't matter who it pertains to. Whether it's an important person or legacy, accountability matters."

Allegations that Cesar Chavez sexually abused girls for years have led communities, organizations and local governments to reconsider holidays celebrating his legacy.

Some of those allegations include multiple underage girls and Dolores Huerta, another labor organizer that worked closely with Chavez. She said he sexually abused her twice, leading to two pregnancies.

The Cesar Chavez & Dolores Huerta Committee of Tarrant County announced Wednesday it would be changing its name to the ¡Sí Se Puede! Committee of Tarrant County and no longer host its annual traditional Annual March for Justice.

The group said it will instead host a "No Kings, ICE Out" event March 28 to protest President Trump's increased deportation efforts.

"We take these allegations seriously and will take time to process, reflect, and determine all of our next steps," the statement read. "We hope that, as an organization, we can create a safe space and serve as a resource for the community."

Other events, holidays and celebrations across North Texas and the state have been also been canceled in the wake of the abuse claims.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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