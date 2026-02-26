Scandal surrounding Rep. Tony Gonzales sends tremors through one of America's most contested political frontiers

UVALDE, Texas — Allegations involving Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales and a former staffer who later took her own life are reverberating across Texas' sprawling 23rd Congressional District.

First reported by the San Antonio Express News, the allegations have shaken one of the state's most closely watched congressional contests. Gonzales denies them, calls the scandal a political attack, and says he is staying in the race and in office.

At the Uvalde Civic Center, early voting in the Texas political primaries is underway. Outside in the parking lot in the town about 70 miles west of San Antonio, about two dozen campaign workers are making last minute pitches for their local candidates.

Ricky Gimler exited the civic center after voting and said what's happening in the Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District has changed his view of Gonzales.

"I was in favor of Tony since the beginning of his election years ago. But after the situation here in Uvalde with the young lady, I can't support him," Gimler said.

Gimler was referring to Gonzales and his former staffer Regina Santos-Aviles.

Santos-Aviles took her own life in September by setting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde home.

Explicit text messages have circulated publicly that allegedly show Gonzales pressuring Santos-Aviles for sex. The messages have not been independently verified.

A community still grappling with loss

The death of Santos-Aviles continues to weigh heavily on the tight-knit Uvalde community, a town still carrying the trauma of the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. Santos-Aviles was well known for her work with the local chamber of commerce and other local organizations.

Diana Olvedo Karu, a candidate for Uvalde County commissioner, said the revelations have been painful for residents.

"Well, I'm glad that its finally come out," Karu said.

She said the situation is about more than politics.

"It was a really unfortunate incident, and, you know, we can't minimize it as just an affair. I mean, this young woman, it got to the extreme where she killed herself in a horrific way," Karu said.

Many residents declined to speak publicly about Santos-Aviles' death, saying it was a personal matter.

"People just seem to think it's not a big deal. I mean, they don't look at the larger picture," Karu said.

That larger picture includes questions about accountability and who will represent Uvalde and the massive congressional district. It stretches from San Antonio all the way to El Paso, encompassing 800 miles of the U.S. Mexico border.

A race with high political stakes

Gonzales is facing a strong primary challenger, Brandon Herrera, a YouTube pro-gun influencer who two years ago came 407 votes from beating Gonzales in a runoff. This campaign he's making an issue of Gonzales' scandal.

"It is now irrefutable that Tony Gonzalez is a wicked man and must be removed. Now next week, on March 3rd, voters will have the opportunity to have their voices heard," Herrera said in a YouTube video.

Herrera also called on Gonzales to resign.

"This is your last chance to be a man and take some accountability," Herrera said.

Political observers say the controversy could reshape the race regardless of who wins the Republican nomination.

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said Gonzales now faces significant political damage.

"This is a case of do I resign now or do I let the voters decide to basically boot me out of office?" Taylor said.

Taylor added that the scandal could create an opportunity for Democrats in the general election. If Gonzales manages to still win the primary, then general election voters may reject him. And if Herrera wins the primary, Taylor said he might be too extreme for the district.

"There are a lot of questions and concerns about his almost hyper focus on gun rights and gun legislation to the detriment potentially of everything else," Taylor said.

The Cook Political Report rates the Texas 23rd Solid Republican with a partisan lean of R+7. And recent redistricting made the district redder.

Juanita Martinez, the Democratic Party Chair for Maverick County, said the scandal could affect Republican chances in November.

"To be honest, with Tony being moderate, sometimes I think we stand a better chance of winning if Brandon is the nominee," Martinez said.

Voters will decide what comes next

It's also not clear which Democrat will be running in the general election. That is also a question for voters to decide on primary day March 3.

Across this vast border district, the consequences of one scandal now rest in the hands of the voters themselves.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio