Texas sues Snapchat for allegedly harming minors, misleading parents

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Snapchat, accusing the social media platform of misleading parents about the app’s safety and exposing children to harmful and addictive features.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges Snapchat promoted itself as safe for young users while failing to warn parents about exposure to mature content, including profanity, sexual material, nudity and drug-related posts. The app allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed, and is widely used by teenagers and young adults.

Paxton also claims certain features — including “Snapstreaks,” which encourage daily use — are designed to increase engagement in ways that can harm minors.

“I will not allow Snapchat to harm our kids by running a business designed to get Texas children addicted to a platform filled with obscene and destructive content,” Paxton said in a statement. “Parents have a fundamental right to know the dangers of the apps their kids are using and not be lied to by Big Tech companies.”

According to the lawsuit, Paxton is seeking to stop what the state describes as “false, misleading, and deceptive representations” made to Texas minors and their parents. Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Paxton has previously pursued similar lawsuits against other social media platforms, including TikTok and Roblox, as part of a broader effort targeting online safety and consumer protection issues involving minors.