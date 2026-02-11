© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas sues Snapchat for allegedly harming minors, misleading parents

By Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:21 PM CST
The Snapchat app icon is displayed among other social media apps on a smartphone screen.
Lucio Vasquez
/
The Texas Newsroom
The Snapchat app icon is displayed among other social media apps on a smartphone screen.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Snapchat, accusing the social media platform of misleading parents about the app’s safety and exposing children to harmful and addictive features.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges Snapchat promoted itself as safe for young users while failing to warn parents about exposure to mature content, including profanity, sexual material, nudity and drug-related posts. The app allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed, and is widely used by teenagers and young adults.

Paxton also claims certain features — including “Snapstreaks,” which encourage daily use — are designed to increase engagement in ways that can harm minors.

“I will not allow Snapchat to harm our kids by running a business designed to get Texas children addicted to a platform filled with obscene and destructive content,” Paxton said in a statement. “Parents have a fundamental right to know the dangers of the apps their kids are using and not be lied to by Big Tech companies.”

According to the lawsuit, Paxton is seeking to stop what the state describes as “false, misleading, and deceptive representations” made to Texas minors and their parents. Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Paxton has previously pursued similar lawsuits against other social media platforms, including TikTok and Roblox, as part of a broader effort targeting online safety and consumer protection issues involving minors.
Tags
Texas News snapchatlawsuitSocial MediaKen Paxton
Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Lucio Vasquez is a breaking news reporter for The Texas Newsroom. Based in Houston, he covers a wide range of urgent stories, from natural disasters and political developments to social justice and criminal justice issues.

A graduate of the University of Houston, Vasquez has built a reputation for swift, accurate coverage of fast-moving events. He can be found on X at @luciov120 and on Instagram at @lucioreports.

Send him story tips at lvasquez@kera.org.
See stories by Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Related Content