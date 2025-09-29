© 2025 KERA News
Suspect identified in Austin's infamous yogurt shop murders

KUT 90.5 | By Syeda Hasan
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:35 AM CDT
Austin police are asking for patience as the investigation continues.
Courtesy of HBO
Investigators have made an important discovery in the 1991 murder of four teenage girls at a yogurt shop in Austin.

Austin Police have named a new suspect, Robert Eugene Brashers, who is deceased. Police say Brashers was identified "through a wide range of DNA testing."

CBS News and the Austin American-Statesman reported that Brashers had been identified as a suspect in the cold case.

Four teenagers — 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, 13-year-old Amy Ayers, 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison and 15-year-old Sarah Harbison – were killed in the crime that has haunted Austin for decades. Austin police say the victims' families have been notified and that the investigation remains "open and ongoing."

This is a developing story.

