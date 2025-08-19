Texas Democrats spend night at Capitol to protest GOP redistricting plan

At least three Texas House Democrats spent the night inside the state Capitol in protest of a Republican-backed redistricting plan, which they say would diminish the voting power of minority communities throughout the state.

State Reps. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth and Gene Wu of Houston, who said they were joined by Rep. Vincent Perez of El Paso, slept on leather chairs in the House chamber Monday night after rejecting new attendance rules requiring Democrats who previously broke quorum to check in and be monitored by state police.

Collier began livestreaming from the chamber just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and was still broadcasting at 10:30 a.m.

“I’ve had enough of this bullying,” she told MSNBC. “I’m refusing to back down.”

The trio was among dozens of Democrats who left the state for two weeks to delay a vote on a proposed redistricting plan that would add up to five Republican-held congressional seats in Texas. The ongoing quorum break effectively froze the Legislature, leading to the early adjournment of the special session — and the immediate start of a second session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

When Democrats returned to the Capitol this week, Republican leaders imposed new conditions: previously absent lawmakers had to sign a permission slip, pledging not to leave again and agreeing to be escorted by state troopers if they moved around the Capitol. Collier, Wu and Perez say they refused to comply, opting instead to stay the night inside the House.

As lawmakers settled in for the night, protesters gathered outside the chamber. An Instagram video showed four people being detained Monday evening, with state Sen. Molly Cook of Houston kneeling beside them.

“I'm moved by the public's response to this,” Cook told The Texas Newsroom. "I disagree with the authoritarian move to use law enforcement against elected officials, especially when they are here and they are complying."

With a quorum restored, the Republican-controlled Legislature is expected to move quickly to pass the proposed congressional map.

This is a developing story and will be updated.