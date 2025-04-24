Texas creates its own DOGE in attempt to make the state more business-friendly

Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Wednesday to create a government entity similar to the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office's mission will be similar to its federal counterpart: to eliminate what some state leaders characterize as waste, fraud and corruption in government. But instead of reducing government agencies themselves like DOGE has, the state office aims to eliminate red tape for businesses.

Abbott touted Texas' business-friendly environment and growing economy at the bill signing ceremony. But he said there is still room to improve, citing a study by George Mason University that found that Texas regulates businesses more than most states.

Abbott said the new office will recalibrate "government in the state of Texas by making it more responsible, more responsive, less costly and more efficient."

"The regulatory environment in Texas is well known for being good, but it seems like it's not as easy to navigate as it once was," Abbott added.

As the bill traveled through committees in the state legislature, lawmakers questioned its necessity. Texas already has the Sunset Advisory Commission, which was established in the late 1970s to evaluate the need for state agencies — and their effectiveness, efficiency and responsiveness to the public.

Lawmakers who supported the bill said the Sunset Advisory Commission periodically reviews and audits government agencies, whereas "Texas DOGE," as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls it, will work year round.

The office will launch in 2026 and cost about $10 million to operate through 2027, according to the bill's fiscal note.



