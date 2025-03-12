Cue the confetti: Cascarón prices hold steady for Easter despite rising egg costs

Despite soaring egg prices, Texas shoppers looking for a cascarón, or confetti egg, this Easter won’t have to worry about paying more — at least not this year.

Cascarones, the confetti-filled eggshells popular during Easter and Fiesta celebrations , are traditionally made from empty eggshells. According to Gary Huddleston, grocery industry consultant for the Texas Retailers Association, the price of cascarones remains unchanged this spring.

That’s because they’re made far in advance of the holiday, long before the recent spike in egg prices.

“These were produced sometime in the early part of this year or even last year,” Huddleston said. “So we anticipate the customers will see probably about the same price as they paid last year for confetti eggs because these are purchased so far in advance.”

Because vendors and manufacturers often buy the egg shells they need long before the holiday rush, Huddleston said that has allowed them to bypass the impact of sudden price hikes in fresh eggs.

This seems to ring true across the state’s biggest retailers. An H-E-B spokesperson said leaders with the Texas-based grocery chain didn't expect the price of cascarones to change from 2024 levels. A Walmart spokesperson, while not directly commenting on the price of cascarones, acknowledged the tight supply of eggs nationwide and said they’re “working with suppliers to help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible.”

Egg prices have surged in recent months due to supply chain disruptions, increased feed costs and the lingering effects of bird flu outbreaks. Huddleston noted that if egg prices remain high, 2026’s supply of cascarones could be more expensive.

“They produce confetti eggs shortly after each Easter for the following year,” Huddleston said. “So I'd say that there might be some impact next year, but really not much impact at all for this year because those are produced, packaged and purchased so far in advance.”

According to a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture , bird flu outbreaks “have slowed” over the last two weeks, which has provided egg producers “with an opportunity to make progress in reducing the egg deficit problem.” As a result, the average cost of a dozen eggs has steadily decreased for grocery chains, although “retail price levels have yet to adjust and remain off-putting to many."

"Retailers do not want to jeopardize what progress they have made in stocking their dairy cases by incentivizing purchasing at this time — especially at current price levels,” the report read.

This year, Easter will be held on April 20 – three weeks later than last year. According to the federal report, this should “give the marketplace a chance to adjust prices down to a more acceptable level ahead of the holiday demand season.”

For now, store-bought cascarones remain an affordable staple for Easter celebrations across Texas. While families may be paying more for homemade confetti eggs and breakfast scrambles, the tradition of cracking cascarones over a loved ones’ head is expected to go on without a price increase — at least for 2025.