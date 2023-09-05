World's largest piñata created in San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A world record was set in San Antonio last week. Guinness World Records certified the world’s largest piñata, created by a group called the Masa collective, a group of local artists, under the direction of Minnesota-based Hormel Foods.

The piñata measured 20 feet wide, 60 feet long and 100 feet high. Hormel sponsored the creation to help promote its new Corn Nut flavor, Mexican style street corn.

Asociacion de Charros San Antonio



/ Facebook Mexican style street corn flavor Corn Nuts

The record-breaking structure was assembled in the San Antonio Charro Association’s arena.

The previous world record for the largest piñata was set in 2011 in New York City.

