© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas News

World's largest piñata created in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT
The new world's largest piñata<br/>
Asociacion de Charros San Antonio

/
Facebook
The new world's largest piñata

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A world record was set in San Antonio last week. Guinness World Records certified the world’s largest piñata, created by a group called the Masa collective, a group of local artists, under the direction of Minnesota-based Hormel Foods.

The piñata measured 20 feet wide, 60 feet long and 100 feet high. Hormel sponsored the creation to help promote its new Corn Nut flavor, Mexican style street corn.

Mexican style street corn flavor Corn Nuts
Asociacion de Charros San Antonio

/
Facebook
Mexican style street corn flavor Corn Nuts

The record-breaking structure was assembled in the San Antonio Charro Association’s arena.

The previous world record for the largest piñata was set in 2011 in New York City.

Copyright 2023 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Tags
Texas News San AntonioTexas Public RadioArts & Culture
Jerry Clayton