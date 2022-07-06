© 2022 KERA News
Texas News

A 13-year-old is the youngest victim identified so far in tractor trailer smuggling case

Texas Public Radio
Published July 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
A tractor trailer is seen surrounded by law enforcement on San Antonio's Quintana Road on June 27, 2022.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
A tractor trailer is seen surrounded by law enforcement on San Antonio's Quintana Road on June 27, 2022.

Of the 53 people who died in an apparent human smuggling case, 22 are now being publicly identified by Bexar County officials.

In late June a tractor trailer was discovered on San Antonio's southwest side filled with dozens of people — 53 who eventually died heat-related deaths. The apparent human smuggling case is under federal investigation.

Four men have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the case and will appear before federal judges.

This is the second time in five years that San Antonio, which is about 150 miles from the Mexico border, has witnessed the deaths of people trapped inside an 18-wheeler. In 2017, ten migrants were found dead in a tractor trailer in a Walmart parking lot.
