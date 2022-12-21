Search Query
Show Search
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
EDUCATION
ELECTION 2022
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
ARTS ACCESS
ARTS ACCESS
NEWSLETTERS
PODCASTS
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
© 2022 KERA News
Menu
News for North Texas
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KERA stream
All Streams
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
EDUCATION
ELECTION 2022
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
ARTS ACCESS
ARTS ACCESS
NEWSLETTERS
PODCASTS
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
West 7th
Business/Economy
Asel Art Supply prepares to close its doors for the final time
Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report
Asel Art Supply in Fort Worth’s West 7th neighborhood will close its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve. After more than 70 years in business, its parent company, Asel Art Supply Inc., is shuttering all of its locations across the state.