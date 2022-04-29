Vulnerable in Vickery

-
This is the first story in a four-part series. Read the second, third and fourth stories. Blocked exit pathways. Leaking roofs. Decaying walls and ceilings. Faulty plumbing. These are just some of the alleged problems at two Vickery Meadow apartment complexes in Northeast Dallas, home to many refugees who have just recently arrived in the U.S.
This is the second story in a four-part series. Read the first, third and fourth stories. Step inside Today’s Discount Food Mart near the corner of Park Lane and Fair Oaks Avenue and you’ll likely be greeted with música norteña, a type of regional Mexican music. The store is stocked with a rainbow of helados (popsicles), tortillas and an array of Mexican spices.
This is the third story in a four-part series. Read the first, second and fourth stories.Amy Del Toro rattles balcony rails, checks the temperature coming out of hot water faucets, scans the walls for water damage and looks for evidence of six-legged residents that have no business being in the apartments she inspects.
This is the fourth story in a four-part series. Read the first, second and third stories. Everywhere, all the time, cockroaches.Rashidah Yusof says that’s just part of life for her family in their Vickery Meadow apartment. No matter how much she cleans, the bugs are relentless.