Stella Chavez

Stella ChavezImmigration Reporter
-
Nineteen Texas law enforcement agencies signed agreements to work with U.S. immigration agents. Immigrant advocates say the effort will ramp up racial profiling by officers and fear among immigrants.
-
The state attorney general has raised constitutional questions about a public school's move to establish a room to accommodate all students and their religions. The debate has embroiled the community.
-
The cold snap that hammered Dallas five days ago is still creating problems. Thousands of people remain without power. Some truckers remain trapped at rest stops. And an unusual phenomenon called "cobblestone ice" is hampering crews from de-icing interstate bridges, overpasses and off-ramps.