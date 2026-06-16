Watch: How to enjoy every part of the World Cup

While football might mean something different here in the U.S. (and Texas specifically), it means something much different around the world. And it has so much merch attached to it as well: everything from jerseys, hats and giant banners called tifos. In this episode, Ron and Miranda sit down with Tom Boyce, owner of London Calling and Crossbar Soccer and Beer to talk about bringing soccer culture from across the pond. They also speak with Jason Rosales Sanchez, Christian Lazalde and Braulio Morales, founders of Tifo Market to talk about their soccer kit swap business.

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