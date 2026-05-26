Watch: Raising the next generation of pro soccer players at FC Dallas Youth Academy

Did you know that one of the world’s most premier soccer clubs happens to be in North Texas? The FC Dallas Youth Academy was founded in 2005 by the Hunt Family, and it has gone on to produce some of the world’s most elite soccer players. Chris Hayden is the vice president and director for the FC Dallas Youth Academy, and he sat down with Ron and Miranda to talk about the history of the academy and how North Texas’s unique sports culture makes it the perfect environment for training elite athletes.

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