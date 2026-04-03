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Did you know ballpark nachos made their debut in North Texas?

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:48 PM CDT
A fan eats nachos during a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
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FR170451 AP
A fan eats nachos during a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Friday is Opening Day for the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

One of the joys of attending a game in person is the food — we're talking hot dogs, beer and of course, ballpark nachos.

The spicy, cheesy game-time snack made its debut right here in North Texas 50 years ago at Arlington Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

Amy McCarthy wrote about the story behind the invention of ballpark nachos in her piece for Texas Monthly titled, "The Snack That Changed Baseball Forever."

She recently spoke to KERA's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning about how Frank Liberto came up with his idea and why ballpark nachos are now a staple at stadiums across the country.

You can listen to the conversation by clicking the 'listen' button above.

Tags
Sports Texas RangersBaseballMajor League BaseballArlingtonGlobe Life Field
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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