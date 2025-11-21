Argyle's one win from first state title in a decade

Argyle entered 2025 with quite a few question marks coming off last year’s run to the UIL volleyball state semifinals.

The Lady Eagles lost half of their 16 players from that strong squad to graduation, including each of their four most productive attackers and their top two leaders in digs. Six of those seniors headed to collegiate volleyball programs at various levels, with a pair of Division I signees headlining the group.

Many programs across the state would struggle to replace such significant production and replicate that success. Argyle didn’t miss a beat.

The Lady Eagles (38-3) face Cedar Park (38-12) in the 5A Division II state championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Learn more about the remarkable season that led Argyle to this point in the featured story of this week's High School Season Pass newsletter.

